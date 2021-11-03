James Franklin on the College Football Playoff: 'It's Not Fair. Life Is Not Fair'

Franklin has some ideas for the College Football Playoff committee. He shared them after practice.

The College Football Playoff committee left Penn State out of its first set of rankings, choosing three-loss Mississippi State (No. 17) and Wisconsin (No. 21) over the Lions.

Penn State coach James Franklin shared some thoughts Wednesday about the College Football Playoff in general and didn't mince words.

"No, it's not fair," Franklin told reporters in State College after practice. "Life is not fair."

Franklin has been critical in the past of how the College Football Playoff committee ranks teams based on criteria that vary by conference. Penn State, for instance, has beaten two ranked teams (No. 13 Auburn and Wisconsin) but has lost three straight, including the nine-overtime breakdown vs. Illinois.

The Lions also have played two other ranked teams (No. 5 Ohio State and No. 22 Iowa) and an FCS opponent in Villanova. Franklin wondered: How does the committee compare schedules that are uneven in the first place?

So here's what the coach proposed. Check out the video above for his thoughts.

"If you're not going to have a true playoff system, the first thing you have to do is make sure everybody is playing under the same model," Franklin said. "How can you have some conferences that play FCS opponents and other conferences that don't? How can you have some conferences that are playing nine conference games and others playing eight? It's very, very challenging.

"... We all have biases, right? Try to get a bunch of people in the room, and they're trying to decide, who are the best players? Some of it is data, but some of it is just your personal preference, right? How can you do that when not everybody's playing the same number of games or is in a similar situation?

"So I think that's the first thing we need to do: Everybody needs to play eight [conference] games, everybody needs to play nine [conference] games, everybody's playing 10 [conference] games, whatever it is. Just make it consistent across the board. I think that's one of the first things you have to do.

"And then, standardize [whether] we're either all playing an FCS opponent or no one is. But it just needs to be consistent. I think that's the first thing you need to do to allow people to sit in the room and decide who are the best football teams in college football. If not, there's always going to be complaints."

Read more

Penn State vs. Maryland breakdown and prediction

Two Penn State recruits generate major national profiles

Penn State's quarterback room undergoes a change