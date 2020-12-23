Penn State Defensive Tackle Enters Name in Transfer Portal

Redshirt sophomore Judge Culpepper played in all nine games for Penn State's defense this season.

Judge Culpepper, a Penn State defensive tackle who played in all nine games this season, has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Rivals.com first reported the decision. Culpepper is the first Penn State player whose name has appeared in the portal since the 2020 season ended.

Culpepper, a redshirt sophomore, made five tackles and was credited with a half-sack in a rotational role at tackle. He was listed as a third-team tackle behind starter Antonio Shelton and Fred Hansard.

Culpepper has one of the more interesting family stories at Penn State. His parents, Brad and Monica, respectively were an All-American defensive end and the homecoming queen at the University of Florida in the early 1990s. They went on to participate in multiple seasons of "Survivor."

Culpepper's brother Rex is a cancer survivor who became the starting quarterback at Syracuse this season.

Earlier this year, Culpepper had predicted a breakout season in 2020. He felt fitter, with a higher muscle mass at 295 pounds, after shedding what he called some "bad weight."

"I absolutely feel like that," Culpepper said this past summer. "I've worked really, really, really hard these last three months, and I think I'm ready. In my own mind, to myself, I feel like I'm ready to take on a bigger role on this team. And I'm excited."

Players who enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal are not obligated to transfer. They are eligible to return to their former teams, presuming a scholarship remains available.

