Penn State Fans Still Making Big Ten Championship Reservations

According to SI Tix, Lions fans still want tickets to the title game in Indy.

Penn State might have lost a heartbreaker to Iowa last weekend, but its fans haven't lost hope for a trip to the Big Ten championship game.

According to SI Tix, Penn State's fan base ranks third among those making reservations for the Big Ten title game Dec. 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Penn State fans account for 14 percent of the site's ticket reservations, behind Ohio State (37 percent) and Iowa (26 percent). Wisconsin (10 percent) and Michigan State (7 percent) round out the top five.

No. 7 Penn State (5-1) seeks to make its first appearance in the Big Ten title game since 2016, when it defeated Wisconsin 38-31. The Lions have a bye before returning to action Oct. 23 at home against Illinois. They finish the season with games against currently unbeaten Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State in the final five weeks.

Penn State must get healthy before heading into the second half of its season. The Lions lost five players, including quarterback Sean Clifford, to injuries in a 23-23 loss at Iowa on Oct. 9. Head coach James Franklin said that defensive tackle and captain PJ Mustipher will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury.

Franklin did not update Clifford's status, though he said the third-year starting quarterback is "doing everything he possibly can to get back as soon as he possibly can." The Lions also look for running backs John Lovett and Devyn Ford and special teams captain Jonathan Sutherland to return as well.

In addition, according to SI Tix, the top-selling college football games this weekend are Pitt at Virginia Tech and Iowa at Purdue.

