New York's Top-Ranked Player Commits to Penn State

Defensive lineman Tyriq Blanding joins the Lions' 2023 recruiting class.

Tyriq Blanding, the top-ranked player in New York, committed to Penn State's 2023 recruiting class on Friday, boosting the group back to 13 players.

Blanding, a 6-3, 275-pound defensive lineman, announced his decision on social media.

Blanding made 49 tackles last season for Christ The King High in Queens and has taken a national recruiting tour. He made an official visit to Penn State in June and unofficial visits to Washington, Oregon State, Syracuse and Michigan in April. Blanding also visited Penn State in March.

The recruiting site 247Sports ranks Blanding as the No. 1 prospect in New York and a top-100 defensive lineman nationally. He is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.

Penn State topped a strong field for Blanding, who has been earning offers since 2020. Blanding has received scholarship offers from Miami (when Manny Diaz was the head coach), Pitt, Syracuse, Michigan, Nebraska, South Carolina and Arizona State.

Blanding's commitment brings Penn State's 2023 recruiting class back to 13 players. He is the second defensive lineman in the class. Penn State's 2023 recruiting class ranks third nationally, according to 247Sports, and returns to the Big Ten's top spot.

Check out Blinding's Hudl film from his junior season, which highlights a player who gets off the line of scrimmage explosively and always seems to be involved in the play.

