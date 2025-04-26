Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Receive Commitment From New Jersey Lineman
Penn State picked up its first Blue-White weekend commitment Friday, as 3-star offensive tackle Roseby Lubintus committed to the Nittany Lions' 2026 recruiting class. Lubintus announced his decision on social media.
Lubintus is a 6-5, 300-pound offensive tackle at Timber Creek (N.J.) High, where he is a 3-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. Lubintus is a top-10 player in New Jersey and the 39th-ranked offensive tackle nationally, according to 247Sports.
Penn State's James Franklin was the first coach to offer Lubintus a scholarship, getting him on the program's radar in March 2024. Lubintus since has received offers from Boston College, West Virginia, Michigan State and Florida, among others.
Lubintus is the 13th player to commit to Penn State's 2026 recruiting class and the second offensive tackle, joining Harrisburg High's Kevin Brown. Penn State has received four of those commitments in April, including one from Pennsylvania 4-star quarterback Peyton Falzone.
With Lubintus' commitment, Penn State's 2026 recruiting class improved to No. 5 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings. The Nittany Lions likely aren't finished with commitments, as Blue-White Weekend continues. Penn State will host a big group of recruits for Saturday's Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium.