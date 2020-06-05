AllPennState
Welcome back: Penn State football players returning June 8

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State football players will be part of the university's phased reopening, with most of the team returning June 8 and scheduled to begin voluntary workouts a weeek later.

The university announced Thursday that it is examining the return of specific student groups for the second summer session of the academic calendar, which begins July 1. As part of the phased approach, 75 football players will be allowed to return under testing and quarantine guidelines.

Penn State said that football players have begun a quarantine process to prepare for their return. They will be tested and quarantined once getting back to campus. Players who test negative for the novel coronavirus will be permitted to begin voluntary workouts June 15.

Workouts will be limited to groups of fewer than 20 players and will be supervised by Penn State's training staff. The athletics department announced additional protocols, including the required use of masks, mandatory daily health screenings and temperature checks for students, coaches and staff.

"We are very confident in our plan and will continue to keep the health, safety and well being of our students, coaches, staff and community as our top priority," Penn State Athletics Director Sandy Barbour said. "Our outstanding sports performance group worked with medical experts at both the University, conference and national level, as well as University leadership to develop an extensive return to campus plan for our student-athletes, staff and facilities."

Athletes on other teams will return later as part of the phased reopening, Penn State said.

Penn State closed its main campus March 13 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The football team was scheduled to begin spring drills five days later.

