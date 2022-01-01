Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Remember Penn State's Super Bowl Graphic? Arkansas Does

    Arkansas takes a gentle dig at the Lions following its Outback Bowl victory.
    Author:

    Kudos, Arkansas social media team. You have a long memory and a biting edge.

    Following its 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl, Arkansas released a celebratory graphic that recalled Penn State's much-memed release before the 2021 Super Bowl.

    This is the graphic posted last February, three days before the Super Bowl. A lot of people on social media noticed the fine print.

    And this is what Arkansas posted just a few minutes after its victory Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. The victory was Arkansas' first in the Outback Bowl. It also was Arkansas' first appearance in the game. 

    Well played, Arkansas, especially after rolling up 451 yards of offense (361 on the ground) and churning out 21 rushing first downs. Enjoy the wins, on the field and on social media.

    "Some people may think it's the Outback Bowl, it's not the national championship," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. "To me, it's as big as you can get to our players. We've come a long way. We are really pleased with how the Arkansas people followed us here. I know they spent their hard-earned money to get out here. We're so appreciative of that.

    "You know what I'm going to say? That feeling of tomorrow morning, you're in the University of Arkansas, you're in our state of Arkansas, you're proud of the Razorbacks. That's what I felt whenever they were giving [quarterback] KJ [Jefferson] his trophy and the team ours."

    Penn State's offense goes flat again in Outback Bowl loss to Arkansas

    'He's our guy,' Penn State's athletic director says of James Franklin

    Reports: Oregon poised to hire Penn State special teams coordinator

     

