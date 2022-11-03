Contrasting the Penn State-Indiana and Tennessee-Georgia Ticket Markets

Penn State happens to play Indiana on Saturday opposite perhaps this season's hottest ticket in college football. Which begs the question: How many Penn State-Indiana tickets could fans buy for one ticket to the Tennessee-Georgia game?

The answer? About 30, according to pricing at SI Tickets. The Tennessee-Georgia secondary market is hopping, with a minimum buy-in around $600. In fact, as of Thursday afternoon, the lowest prices for Saturday's game between the nation's No. 1 and No. 3 teams was $611. Club seats were going as high as $1,500.

Meanwhile in Indiana, fans can get into Memorial Stadium to see No. 15 Penn State face Indiana for as little as $19. So bring the family to Bloomington, where you can get 30 Penn State-Indiana tickets for the price of one Tennessee-Georgia ticket.

Penn State's last two trips to Memorial Stadium have been nerve-wracking. Indiana won the famous double-overtime game in 2020, and the Lions ended a two-game losing streak in 2018 with a 33-28 victory.

Penn State kicks off against Indiana at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ABC. The Lions returns home Nov. 12 to face Maryland, the second-last stop on their 2022 Beaver Stadium schedule.

The Tennessee-Georgia game isn't the only high-demand college game this weekend. Unbeaten TCU, ranked seventh in the first College Football Playoff rankings, hosts Texas Tech in a wildly popular game in Fort Worth. Tickets start around $230, with some seats trending above $500.

