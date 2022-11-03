Skip to main content

Contrasting the Penn State-Indiana and Tennessee-Georgia Ticket Markets

How many Penn State-Indiana tickets could fans buy for one Tennessee-Georgia ticket? A lot.

Penn State happens to play Indiana on Saturday opposite perhaps this season's hottest ticket in college football. Which begs the question: How many Penn State-Indiana tickets could fans buy for one ticket to the Tennessee-Georgia game?

The answer? About 30, according to pricing at SI Tickets. The Tennessee-Georgia secondary market is hopping, with a minimum buy-in around $600. In fact, as of Thursday afternoon, the lowest prices for Saturday's game between the nation's No. 1 and No. 3 teams was $611. Club seats were going as high as $1,500.

Meanwhile in Indiana, fans can get into Memorial Stadium to see No. 15 Penn State face Indiana for as little as $19. So bring the family to Bloomington, where you can get 30 Penn State-Indiana tickets for the price of one Tennessee-Georgia ticket.

Penn State's last two trips to Memorial Stadium have been nerve-wracking. Indiana won the famous double-overtime game in 2020, and the Lions ended a two-game losing streak in 2018 with a 33-28 victory.

Penn State kicks off against Indiana at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ABC. The Lions returns home Nov. 12 to face Maryland, the second-last stop on their 2022 Beaver Stadium schedule.

The Tennessee-Georgia game isn't the only high-demand college game this weekend. Unbeaten TCU, ranked seventh in the first College Football Playoff rankings, hosts Texas Tech in a wildly popular game in Fort Worth. Tickets start around $230, with some seats trending above $500.

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

Penn State-Indiana preview, prediction

Penn State continues to evaluate its quarterback position

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nittany Lions debut at No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings

The pros and cons of a quarterback change

James Franklin predicted the Michigan-Michigan State incident

The Penn State-Ohio State report card

For Penn State, this one's a 'heartbreaker'

Ohio State 44, Penn State 31: How it unraveled

Penn State AD calls 2023 Big Ten football schedule 'incredibly frustrating and disappointing'

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

In This Article (1)

Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State coach James Franklin
Football

Penn State-Indiana Prediction: Turning the Page

By Mark Wogenrich
Parker Washington
Football

Penn State Debuts at No. 15 in the CFP Rankings

By Mark Wogenrich
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar
Football

Penn State Continues to Evaluate Its Quarterback Situation

By Mark Wogenrich
Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson
Football

A No. 1 Wrestling Recruit Commits to Penn State

By Mark Wogenrich
Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton
Football

ESPN's FPI Likes Penn State's Odds to Win 10 Games

By Mark Wogenrich
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen
Football

First Look: Penn State Vs. Indiana

By Mark Wogenrich
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar
Football

Penn State's Pros and Cons of a Quarterback Change

By Mark Wogenrich
Penn State coach James Franklin
Football

James Franklin Predicted the Michigan-Michigan State Incident

By Mark Wogenrich