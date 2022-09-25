Skip to main content

Penn State Inches Closer to the Top 10

The Lions moved up in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll following their win over Central Michigan.

Penn State inched closer to the college football poll top 10s Sunday after improving to 4-0 with a 33-14 win over Central Michigan.

The Lions, who began the season unranked, moved up three spots to No. 11 in the AP Top 25. They also climbed three spots to No. 12 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll.

However, the Lions dropped three spots to No. 13 in the ESPN College Football Power Index. Further, according to the FPI, Penn State's chances of winning out (including a potential Big Ten title game) fell from 2.1 percent to 1.2 percent.

Penn State overcame a flat second quarter, in which Central Michigan scored two unanswered touchdowns, to win its 21st consecutive non-conference home game.

Penn State, which struggled to attack Central Michigan's cover-0 defense Saturday, nevertheless has scored 30+ points in its first four games for the first time since 2018. The Lions also have forced at least four turnovers in back-to-back games for the first time since 2012.

Penn State returns home Oct. 1 to resume the Big Ten season against Northwestern. The Tigers are 0-3 since beating Nebraska in their season-opener in Ireland.

The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.

