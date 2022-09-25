Penn State Inches Closer to the Top 10

Penn State inched closer to the college football poll top 10s Sunday after improving to 4-0 with a 33-14 win over Central Michigan.

The Lions, who began the season unranked, moved up three spots to No. 11 in the AP Top 25. They also climbed three spots to No. 12 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll.

However, the Lions dropped three spots to No. 13 in the ESPN College Football Power Index. Further, according to the FPI, Penn State's chances of winning out (including a potential Big Ten title game) fell from 2.1 percent to 1.2 percent.

Penn State overcame a flat second quarter, in which Central Michigan scored two unanswered touchdowns, to win its 21st consecutive non-conference home game.

Penn State, which struggled to attack Central Michigan's cover-0 defense Saturday, nevertheless has scored 30+ points in its first four games for the first time since 2018. The Lions also have forced at least four turnovers in back-to-back games for the first time since 2012.

Penn State returns home Oct. 1 to resume the Big Ten season against Northwestern. The Tigers are 0-3 since beating Nebraska in their season-opener in Ireland.

The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.

Read More

The Penn State-Central Michigan report card

For Penn State's offense, a glaring lapse vs. Central Michigan

What we learned from Penn State's 33-14 win over Central Michigan

Penn State approves expanded beer sales at Beaver Stadium

Penn State is capitalizing on Chad Powers fever

James Franklin pitches new athlete dorms at Penn State

Sean Clifford on Penn State: "It's a championship team"

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.