For Penn State, it's Super Bowl 50

Penn State is guaranteed a former Nittany Lion in the Super Bowl for the 50th time in 55 years.
Super Bowl 55 will be Super Bowl 50 for Penn State, which is guaranteed at least one alumnus in this year's championship game.

Five former Lions are on the NFL rosters vying for spots in Super Bowl LV, scheduled for Feb. 7 in Tampa. This will mark the 11th consecutive Super Bowl, and 50th overall, in which Penn State is represented.

Penn State lettermen have won 60 Super Bowl rings, including two last season (Kansas City's Stefen Wisniewski and Jordan Lucas). Overall, Penn State ranks fifth among college programs with 114 Super Bowl appearances.

So who's next? Here's how to watch Penn State in the conference championships.

NFC Championship Game

Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 3:05 p.m.

TV: Fox

Packers: Safety Adrian Amos

Buccaneers: Receiver Chris Godwin; Offensive lineman Donovan Smith

AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

When: 6:40 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Bills: Offensive lineman Ryan Bates

Chiefs: Offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski

