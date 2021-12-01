Penn State's Jahan Dotson Named First-Team All-Big Ten

Receiver Jahan Dotson, who compiled one of the best regular seasons in Penn State history, was named first-team All-Big Ten on Wednesday.

Dotson earned a first-team media selection for a season that ranks second in Penn State history for receptions (91), yards (1,182) and touchdowns (12). If he plays in Penn State's bowl game, Dotson needs seven catches to break Allen Robinson's single-season school record.

Dotson had five 100-yard receiving games this season (fourth in Penn State history) and three games with multiple touchdowns. Dotson has caught at least one 20-yard pass in 28 consecutive games.

The Big Ten coaches named Dotson to their second team. Purdue's David Bell (the Big Ten receiver of the year) and Ohio State's Chris Olave were named to the coaches' first team.

Dotson was Penn State's lone representative on the first- or second-team offenses. He also was named a third-team return specialist.

Offensive tackle Rasheed Walker was named to the media third team and received honorable mention from the coaches. Quarterback Sean Clifford (coaches and media), linemen Juice Scruggs (coaches and media) and Mike Miranda (media) and tight end Brenton Strange (media) received honorable mention.

Jordan Stout was named the Big Ten punter of the year, one of 12 Lions on the all-conference defense and special teams.

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten quarterback of the year.Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III is the running back of the year.

