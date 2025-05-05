Penn State Lands 4-Star Linebacker in 2026 Recruiting Class
Penn State received its second commitment from a 4-star linebacker in the past week, as Virginia prospect Mathieu Lamah announced his decision to join the Nittany Lions' 2026 recruiting class. Lamah posted the news Monday on social media.
Lamah, who plays for Patriot High School in Nokesville, Virginia, is a 4-star prospect in the 2026 class, according to On3. The site also ranks Lamah as the No. 6 player in Virginia and a top-20 linebacker nationally. Lamah is a consensus 3-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite.
The 6-3, 235-pound linebacker committed to Penn State from an offer sheet that included Michigan, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Syracuse, among others. Lamah has an official visit scheduled to Penn State in June. Lamah made 87 tackles for Patriot High, which reached the Region 6B semifinals last season.
Penn State has received commitments from two linebackers in the span of three days. On May 2, Pennsylvania linebacker Terry Wiggins announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions' 2026 recruiting class. Penn State now has two linebackers committed to the class.
With Lamah's decision, Penn State's 2026 class jumped to No. 4 in the 247Sports Composite national rankings. Two Big Ten teams currently sit above Penn State in the rankings: USC has the top-ranked class, and Ohio State is third.
Penn State's 2026 class features commitments from 15 players, seven of whom have announced their decisions since March 25. The class includes nine 4-star players, according to the 247Sports Composite.