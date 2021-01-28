Penn State Linebacker Lance Dixon Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Linebacker Lance Dixon, a highly ranked player in Penn State's 2019 recruiting class, has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Dixon, who just completed his redshirt freshman season, has four years of eligibility remaining.

Rivals' Transfer Portal watch first reported the move.

Dixon, from West Bloomfield, Mich., was among the state's top prospects in 2019, ranked as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. He held a 4-star composite ranking, according to 247Sports, and joined Brandon Smith in a promising class of linebackers at Penn State.

Dixon played in all nine games last season as part of Penn State's linebacker rotation. He started against Ohio State at outside linebacker, making a career-best five tackles and forcing a fumble. Dixon finished with 10 tackles, 2.5 for losses.

Coach James Franklin said in November that he "couldn't be more excited about [Dixon] and his future." With the Lions, Dixon likely would have entered the 2021 season behind returning starter and captain Jesse Luketa on the depth chart.

Dixon is the seventh Penn State player to enter the portal since the season ended. He joins defensive linemen Antonio Shelton and Judge Culpepper, offensive lineman CJ Thorpe, quarterback Micah Bowens, receiver TJ Jones and defensive back Drew Hartlaub.

Dixon also is the fourth player from Penn State's 2019 recruiting class to enter the portal, along with Jones, quarterback Michael Johnson, Jr. and receiver John Dunmore.

Read More

Check out Penn State's list of alumni who have reached the Super Bowl

Did Jayson Oweh make the right choice in entering the NFL Draft?

What Penn State found in the NCAA Transfer Portal: Experience

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.