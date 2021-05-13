Penn State, Michigan Share the Same Odds of Winning the Big Ten

Where does Penn State stand in the early Big Ten betting lines? Here's how one oddsmaker sees it.

Penn State has climbed back into the Big Ten race, according to oddsmaker Betonline. But the Lions (and everyone else) trail defending champ Ohio State by a wide margin.

Penn State and Michigan are tied as 17/2 bets to win the 2021 Big Ten championship, according to Betonline's early conference look. Ohio State is the overwhelming favorite (at 2/3) followed by Wisconsin (at 8/1).

Penn State and Wisconsin will test those odds right away, as the Lions open the 2021 season Sept. 4 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Ohio State has won four straight Big Ten titles and five of the last seven. Penn State is the last team other than Ohio State to win the conference title (in 2016).

Other short-odds favorites are Clemson in the ACC (1/8), Oklahoma in the Big 12 (5/7), Oregon in the Pac-12 (9/4) and Alabama in the SEC (4/5).

Here are Betonline's full list of Big Ten odds.

Big Ten Odds

Ohio State 2/3

Wisconsin 8/1

Michigan 17/2

Penn State 17/2

Iowa 11/1

Indiana 12/1

Northwestern 12/1

Nebraska 14/1

Minnesota 20/1

Michigan State 50/1

Purdue 50/1

Rutgers 50/1

Maryland 80/1

Illinois 100/1

