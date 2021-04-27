NFL Draft Profile: Shaka Toney Could Be a Late-Round Steal

Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney says that he "can do anything" teammates Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh can do.

Former Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, which caused him to lose training time in addition to about 25 pounds.

But Toney returned to full strength by Penn State's Pro Day, where he weighed 242 pounds, ran a blazing time of 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash and impressed a host of scouts attending.

So where is Toney projected to be picked in the 2021 NFL Draft? The site NFL Draft Bible lists Toney as a sixth-round pick, which could make him a steal in the draft. Toney believes he will be one and can develop with the same expectations as former teammates Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh.

"At the end of the day it’s about making plays," Toney said. "I’m just as good as them. I can do anything that they can do."

What's the scouting report on Toney? NFL Draft Bible likes him at outside linebacker, naming him the No. 9 prospect at the position. He's also fast and physical with playmaking potential.

Here's the full scouting report from NFL Draft Bible.

"A twitchy, athletic end with a lean frame and great bend on the edge, Toney plays physically and aggressively. He has no quit to him, relentless in pursuit. He likes to line up out wide and utilize his speed in space. Toney is fast, quick and extremely intelligent.

"Head coach James Franklin praises his smarts and ability to pick up on the quarterback cadence. The Philadelphia native has to adjust his diet and eat 5,000-6,000 calories a day to maintain his weight and help offset his fasting during Ramadan. A low-key, mellow person off the field, Toney is a fast and physical player on the field with top-notch athleticism and quickness. Expect to hear his name called at some point on Day 3."

For more NFL Draft scouting reports, check out NFL Draft Bible.