Penn State-Ohio State Set for Big Noon Kickoff

Penn State gets another Big Noon kickoff Oct. 29 when it hosts Ohio State at Beaver Stadium. FOX announced Saturday that it will broadcast Lions-Buckeyes game at noon ET.

The game will mark Penn State's second appearance this season on FOX's Big Noon telecast. It also completes a grueling three-game stretch against Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State.

Penn State will host Minnesota on Oct. 22 in its annual White Out game. ABC will televise that game, which is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Ohio State leads the series 23-14 and has won five consecutive games vs. Penn State. The Lions are 6-9 at home against the Buckeyes.

