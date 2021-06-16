Penn State Quarterback Charged with Marijuana Possession

Penn State freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux has been charged with misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana, according to court records. Penn State Police arrested Veilleux in May, according to records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21.

"We are aware of the charges against Christian Veilleux," the Penn State football program said in a statement. "These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed. We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter."

Veilleux, 18, is one of three scholarship quarterbacks on Penn State's roster. He enrolled in January and participated in spring drills.

Veilleux, who originally is from Canada, broke Dwayne Haskins' single-season passing record at The Bullis School in Maryland in 2019. His team's 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Veilleux is pretty far along for a true freshman in terms of being able to operate what we’re asking him to do," Franklin said during spring practice. "That’s an important thing for us to figure out."

