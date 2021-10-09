Penn State Quarterback Sean Clifford Exits Game Against Iowa

The Nittany Lions lose two starters, including their quarterback, in the first half against Iowa.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford went to the locker room midway through the second quarter of Saturday's game against Iowa. There was no indication of an injury, but Clifford was not in uniform when he returned to the sideline for the second half.

Clifford led Penn State to three scoring drives and a 17-10 lead before leaving the field with 7:08 remaining in the quarter. Clifford took a big hit from Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell on a second-quarter incompletion.

Clifford was 15 for 25 for 146 yards and had rushed three times for 36 yards before leaving the game. He converted two third downs rushing and scored on a 4-yard run that gave the Lions a 17-3 lead. Clifford also threw two interceptions, including one on his first pass of the game.

Penn State's offense immediately struggled under backup quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson, who fumbled the first snap, threw an incompletion and then was subjected to three consecutive false starts because of crowd noise and snap issues.

Penn State was forced to punt from its own end zone on 4th and 26. The Lions ultimately committed four false-start penalties inside its own 10-yard line with Roberson at quarterback.

On his second series, Roberson was intercepted attempting a deep throw to Jahan Dotson. Iowa's Riley Moss made the interception but limped off the field after the play. He went to the locker room before halftime as well.

Penn State had injury issues across the first half against Iowa. The Lions lost two defensive tackles, including starter PJ Mustipher, and had several other players get up slowly.

Roberson, a redshirt sophomore, has played little at Penn State. He was 4-for-7 passing this season entering Saturday's game and had attempted just one pass the previous two years.