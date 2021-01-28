Penn State Quarterback Will Levis Announces Plan to Transfer

Will Levis will become the third Penn State quarterback to transfer from the program in under a year.

Levis, who just completed his redshirt sophomore season, will have three years of eligibility. He will enter the portal as a graduate student after completing his degree in finance.

"I can't thanks Coach [James] Franklin and the rest of the Penn State Football staff, both past and present, enough for everything they have done to develop me both as a player and a human being," Levis wrote in his Twitter message. "I am extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to be able to play and contribute for such a historic program. The blood, sweat, and tears that I have shed alongside my brothers here are deeply engraved in my memory and will never be forgotten."

Levis played in six games, starting one, for Penn State last season. He made that start against Iowa, completing 13 of 16 passes for 106 yards. He was replaced by Sean Clifford in the second half and played in a complementary role the remainder of the season.

Penn State's quarterback room has seen major changes since last summer. Redshirt freshman Michael Johnson, Jr. announced plans to transfer in June, ultimately choosing Florida Atlantic.

Following the season, freshman Micah Bowens announced his plans to transfer. Bowens signed with Oklahoma.

Penn State currently has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster: Clifford, a two-year starter; redshirt freshman Ta'Quan Roberson and newly enrolled freshman Christian Veilleux.

