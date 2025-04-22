Penn State Receives Commitment From Delaware Defensive Prospect
A Delaware defensive lineman who recently received an offer from Penn State wasted no time in committing. Isaac Chukwurah, a 3-star defensive end whom Penn State offered April 18, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions four days later.
Chukwurah is a 6-3, 255-pound player who projects at defensive end. He recently made an unofficial visit to Penn State, where head coach James Franklin and defensive line coach Deion Barnes extended the offer. Chukwurah plays for Caravel Academy, a prep school in Glasgow, Delaware.
Chukwurah was a 2024 2A all-class first-team selection by the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association after helping Caravel Academy to its second straight DIAA 2A state title. Chukwurah led Caravel's defense with 17 sacks in 13 games last season.
Chukwurah began drawing recruiting notice following his junior season at Caravel Academy. He received his first offers from Group of 5 schools such as Akron, UConn, Temple and Army West Point. Wake Forest was the first power-conference school to offer Chukwurah a scholarship.
Penn State followed with its offer in mid-April, joining schools such as Virginia Tech and Boston College. Chukwurah is a 3-star prospect, according to Rivals.
Chukwurah is the 12th player to commit to Penn State's 2026 recruiting class, which currently ranks seventh nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. Chukwurah also became Penn State's third commit of April, joining Maryland safety Darrell Carey and Pennsylvania quarterback Peyton Falzone.