Penn State Receives Commitment From Maryland Defensive Back
Penn State secured a commitment from a 2026 defensive back Friday, as 3-star Darrell Carey announced his decision on social media. Carey is the 11th player to commit to Penn State football's 2026 recruiting class.
Carey (6-2, 185 pounds) is a 3-star safety prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite. The site ranks Carey, who plays at DeMatha Catholic, as the No. 12 player in Maryland.
Carey chose Penn State from an offer list that included Oregon, Maryland, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Pitt, West Virginia and Virginia Tech, among others. He made an unofficial visit to Penn State this past weekend and has scheduled an official visit in June.
Carey is the second player from DeMatha Catholic to commit to Penn State's 2026 recruiting class. He joins teammate Lavar Keys, a receiver who committed to Penn State in August 2024. Penn State coach James Franklin has recruited DeMatha Catholic successfully over the years, with safety KJ Winston and defensive tackle Coziah Izzard on last year's roster.
Following Carey's commitment, Penn State's 2026 recruiting class is ninth in the On3 rankings. The Nittany Lions' class features two quarterbacks, including a recent commitment from Pennsylvania standout Peyton Falzone.