Penn State Rises to No. 4 in AP Top 25

The Nittany Lions jump Iowa in the latest poll and earn their highest ranking since 2017.

Penn State rose two spots to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, jumping one spot above Iowa and earning its highest ranking in four years.

The Nittany Lions returned to the top four for the first time since October 2017, when they reached No. 2 after a 31-7 win over Northwestern. Penn State was 8-0 and No. 5 in 2019 before losing at Minnesota.

Iowa (4-0) remained at No. 5 in the AP Top 25 following a 24-14 win over Colorado State. The two teams meet Oct. 9 in Iowa City. Penn State also moved past Oklahoma, which fell two spots to No. 6 after a 16-13 win over West Virginia.

Penn State rose two spots to No. 6 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. The Lions remained behind No. 5 Iowa, according to the coaches.

Penn State has won eight straight games, including a 38-17 victory over Villanova on Saturday. Sean Clifford became the first Penn State quarterback to throw for 400 yards at Beaver Stadium, finishing the game with 401 yards and four touchdowns.

Penn State hosts Indiana at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

