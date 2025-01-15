Penn State's Kobe King Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Penn State linebacker Kobe King declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, becoming the Nittany Lions' second defensive player to leave early for the draft. King, who had one season of eligibility remaining, announced his decision on social media.
"... After looking back at everything I've cultivated here and reflecting on the lengthy conversations and prayers about my next step, I have decided to forego my final year of eligibility to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. I will forever bleed blue and white," King wrote in his social media post.
King started all 16 games for Penn State last season, finishing second on the team with 97 tackles. He led all linebackers with 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. King, a second-team All-Big Ten selection, also forced a fumble that teammate Zakee Wheatley recovered in the Nittany Lions' win over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. King made 26 career starts for Penn State's defense across the last two seasons.
"I would say our team is resilient and adaptable," King said before the Fiesta Bowl. "Certain things have not gone our way throughout the games and throughout the season. We responded accordingly in the way we should. Guys don't point a finger or blame anyone. Some things happen on the field, next play mentality. We go out there and we take it play by play. I don't think the guys on our team really thought about making a big play or being, like, a hero. Just guys doing their job and trusting each other. We all play as one."
King joins teammate Abdul Carter in declaring for the NFL Draft. A redshirt junior from Detroit, King played for three seasons alongside twin brother Kalen King, whom the Green Bay Packers drafted in the seventh round last year. The Packers on Monday signed Kalen King to a futures contract.
