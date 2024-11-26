Penn State's Nick Dawkins Honored for His Commitment to Service
Penn State center Nick Dawkins is among three finalists for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, which recognizes college football players for their service in the community. Dawkins, a fifth-year senior, is a finalist with Washington State kicker Dean Janikowski and Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser.
Dawkins, in his first year as Penn State's starting center, is one of the Nittany Lions' leading voices on and off the field. The team captain won Penn State's Public Service Award in 2023 and the program's Letterman's Club Scholarship, awarded annually to a graduate student. Dawkins was president of Penn State's chapter of Lift For Life and participates in community service projects including PALS and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
In 2023 Dawkins founded the Dawkins Family Foundation, which works with kids to provide educational and enrichment opportunities. The foundation, formerly known as the Mitchell L. Dawkins Outreach Ministry, presents three scholarships (one in honor of Darryl Dawkins, Nick's late father), conducts educational workshops and events and sponsors fundraisers and clothing drives in the Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylvania, where Dawkins attended Parkland High School.
Dawkins also participated in developing a sports camp at the YMCA of Centre County, serves on the board of former Penn State football player Devon Still's "Still Strong Foundation" and chaired the diversity, equity and inclusion committee of Penn State's student-athlete advisory committee. Dawkins earned his bachelor's degree in recereation, parks and tourism management and is pursuing a graduate certificate in organization development and change essentials.
"You need to give back," Dawkins said during the Nittany Lions' May visit to Penn State Health Children's Hospital. "People lose sight that this whole football thing is bigger than you. Put a smile on someone’s face? That's huge. ... That goes to the humility and being humble and all the things that we are in our program and our tradition."
The 2024 Wuerffel Award-winner will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show Dec. 12 on ESPN. The winner will join Wuerffel, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Florida, at this year's Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York.
Here are the bios of the other nominees, courtesy of the Wuerffel Award:
Dean Janikowski is a graduate student at Washington State University, where he has made an incredible impact through his academic achievements and community service. A First-Team All-Pac-12 selection, Dean is passionate about philanthropy. He founded the Heather Janikowski Foundation in hour of his late mother, raising more than $150,000 to support cancer research and patients. Since arriving at WSU, he has launched the “More Than a Kick” and “Kicking Cancer” initiatives, encouraging donations for each field goal and extra point he makes. In addition to organizing fundraising events like the Do It For Her 5k and Monserrate Memoria Hike, Dean has donated to people in need and used his platform to support cancer patients in his community.
Jack Kiser is a linebacker from Notre Dame, known for his leadership in community service. He chairs the Cleats for a Cause initiative, raising funds for local charities through auctioned, custom-designed game cleats. Jack also led the Fighting Irish Fight for Life program, pairing pediatric patients with athletes and organizing fundraising efforts. Jack also supports Uplifting Athletes, helping with tax assistance for low-income individuals, and mentoring teammates to encourage community involvement. His dedication to service has made a lasting impact on both Notre Dame and the local community.
More Penn State Football
Abdul Carter a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award
A Penn State football tradition: James Franklin's Thanksgiving press conference
Penn State football playoff watch: A Big Ten title remains in play