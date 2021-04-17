Behind the Scenes at Penn State Spring Practice
More than 7,500 fans returned to Beaver Stadium to watch Penn State football practice. Check out some of the action.
Penn State welcomed more than 7,500 fans back to Beaver Stadium on Saturday for football practice No. 12 of the spring. "After last season," coach James Franklin said, "it felt like 75,000."
The Lions will hold three more practices, concluding spring drills Friday with a night session at Beaver Stadium that University Park seniors can attend.
Here's a look at Saturday's practice at Beaver Stadium, with all photos courtesy Penn State Athletics.