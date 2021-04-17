Behind the Scenes at Penn State Spring Practice

More than 7,500 fans returned to Beaver Stadium to watch Penn State football practice. Check out some of the action.

Penn State welcomed more than 7,500 fans back to Beaver Stadium on Saturday for football practice No. 12 of the spring. "After last season," coach James Franklin said, "it felt like 75,000."

The Lions will hold three more practices, concluding spring drills Friday with a night session at Beaver Stadium that University Park seniors can attend.

Here's a look at Saturday's practice at Beaver Stadium, with all photos courtesy Penn State Athletics.

Penn State runs onto the field

Head coach James Franklin

Running back Keyvone Lee (24)

Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich

Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich with quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson

Offensive line with coach Phil Trautwein (right)

Special-teams units

Freshman cornerback Kalen King (4) returns an interception

Freshman cornerback Kalen King (4)

Freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux

Quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson

Running back Devyn Ford

Quarterback Sean Clifford

Quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Devyn Ford

Defensive lineman Aeneas Hawkins

Defensive lineman Nick Tarburton

Scrimmage action, featuring center Mike Miranda (73) and tackles Rasheed Walker (53) and Caedan Wallace (79)