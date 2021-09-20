September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
WrestlingFootballBasketballOlympic SportsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Penn State to Host Another Primetime Game

Penn State resumes Big Ten play in October with a night game vs. Indiana.
Author:
Publish date:

Penn State will host another primetime game at Beaver Stadium when it resumes Big Ten play Oct. 2.

The Big Ten announced Monday that the Penn State-Indiana game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The primetime broadcast certainly will cover in detail the 2020 double-overtime game, which Indiana won on a stunning two-point conversion by quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Indiana turned that 36-35 victory into a 6-2 season, while Penn State ultimately lost its next four games.

Penn State improved to 56-32 in night games with a 28-20 victory over Auburn on Sept. 18. The Lions are 16-11 in home night games. This is the 21st consecutive season in which Penn State has played a night game.

Before that game, Penn State will host Villanova on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on Big Ten Network.

Indiana (1-2) is playing road night games on consecutive weeks. The Hoosiers will visit Western Kentucky for an 8 p.m. kickoff Saturday on CBS Sports Network.

Big Ten Honors LB Brandon Smith

The Big Ten named Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith as its defensive player of the week. Smith made 10 tackles (one for loss) and nearly had an interception in the Lions' 28-20 win over Auburn.

Read more

Penn State's offensive line shines vs. Auburn

Up next: Here comes unbeaten Villanova

Sean Clifford plays his best game at Penn State

Penn State Auburn crowd
Football

Penn State to Host Another Primetime Game

Joey Porter Jr Auburn
Football

Up Next for Penn State: Here Comes Unbeaten Villanova

Penn State alma mater 2
Football

In Praise of Penn State's Offensive Line and Two Vital Defensive Transfers

James Franklin Auburn
Football

SEC Admits Officiating Error in Penn State-Auburn Game

Sean Clifford Auburn
Football

Sean Clifford Delivers the Goods Against Auburn

Jahan Dotson Auburn
Football

Takeaways From Penn State's 28-20 Win Over Auburn

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit
Football

ESPN's Chris Fowler Scouts the Penn State-Auburn Game

Penn State Jesse Luketa
Football

Penn State-Auburn Prediction: Some Distractions, Lots of Defense