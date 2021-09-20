Penn State to Host Another Primetime Game

Penn State will host another primetime game at Beaver Stadium when it resumes Big Ten play Oct. 2.

The Big Ten announced Monday that the Penn State-Indiana game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The primetime broadcast certainly will cover in detail the 2020 double-overtime game, which Indiana won on a stunning two-point conversion by quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Indiana turned that 36-35 victory into a 6-2 season, while Penn State ultimately lost its next four games.

Penn State improved to 56-32 in night games with a 28-20 victory over Auburn on Sept. 18. The Lions are 16-11 in home night games. This is the 21st consecutive season in which Penn State has played a night game.

Before that game, Penn State will host Villanova on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on Big Ten Network.

Indiana (1-2) is playing road night games on consecutive weeks. The Hoosiers will visit Western Kentucky for an 8 p.m. kickoff Saturday on CBS Sports Network.

Big Ten Honors LB Brandon Smith

The Big Ten named Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith as its defensive player of the week. Smith made 10 tackles (one for loss) and nearly had an interception in the Lions' 28-20 win over Auburn.

Read more

Penn State's offensive line shines vs. Auburn

Up next: Here comes unbeaten Villanova

Sean Clifford plays his best game at Penn State