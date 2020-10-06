SI.com
AllPennState
How to Buy Your Fan Cutout for Penn State's 2020 Football Season

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State is cashing in on the cutout craze this football season.

The athletic department announced Tuesday that fans will be able to buy personal cutouts to display at Beaver Stadium for the season's four home football games. Cutouts will cost $85 for the first, $75 for additional displays (up to three) and $65 for students. And wear white for the photos, Penn State asks.

Proceeds benefit THON and two Penn State equity and inclusion programs: the Bunton-Waller scholarship fund and the Multicultural Faculty Development Support Funds.

The cutouts are part of a series of virtual initiatives Penn State plans for the 2020 football season, whose home games will be played at a mostly empty Beaver Stadium. Penn State reiterated Tuesday that public tickets will not be sold, despite Pennsylvania's increased attendance limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, including sporting events.

The Big Ten is not permitting public ticket sales at its games this season. Attendance will be limited to families of players and staff members.

In addition to having personalized cutouts, fans will be included on gamedays through photos and videos shown on the Beaver Stadium scoreboards and a "Raise the Song" virtual campaign.

Penn State is calling the campaign "Virtual Valley," and it will include tailgate and trivia contests and a video feed of radio hosts Steve Jones and Jack Ham calling the games.

Penn State opens the 2020 season Oct. 24 at Indiana. The first home game is scheduled for Oct. 31 against Ohio State. Game times have not been announced.

