AllPennState
Top Stories
Wrestling
Basketball
Football

Nittany Lion Inn to Remain Closed this Fall

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Nittany Lion Inn is a popular spot on the west side of campus, particularly during football weekends. But the hotel will serve a very different function this fall.

Penn State President Eric Barron said during a series of virtual town halls Monday that the Nittany Lion Inn will serve as an isolation space for students and staff who test positive for COVID-19. As a result, the hotel will not accept public reservations through at least the fall.

Barron said that the hotel's closure would result in layoffs for some staff members.

"The financial and other impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the university are forcing Penn State to make many hard decisions, and this one is among the most difficult because of how it affects our dedicated employees," Barron said in a statement. "While we had hoped to reopen both of our hotels [including the Penn Stater] and return to full operations, extremely challenging financial conditions and the need for isolation space ultimately compelled us to make this decision."

Penn State said that the Penn Stater, located closer to Beaver Stadium, is scheduled to reopen in July.

The 223-room Nittany Lion Inn is a cornerstone of football weekends, attracting alumni, university guests and football recruits and their families. The hotel closed in mid-March as part of Penn State's campus shutdown. Penn State said that, because both hotels are self-funding, tuition or university funds could not be used to keep them open.

Barron said that the Nittany Lion Inn's guest rooms are suitable for quarantining those who test positive for COVID-19.

Penn State expects the COVID-19 pandemic to have a $260 million impact on its budget over the next year. The university received $55 million from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Penn State President: Expect 'Highly Restricted' Football Crowds This Fall

President Eric Barron said Penn State doesn't want to 'reset the COVID clock' with big crowds at Beaver Stadium.

Mark Wogenrich

PJ Mustipher joins Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition

Mustipher, a defensive tackle, is Penn State's third student-athlete on the coalition.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Enters Phase II of Voluntary Workouts for Student-Athletes

Penn State Enters Phase II of Voluntary Workouts for Student-Athletes

Mark Wogenrich

Micah Parsons, Heisman Candidate? 'The Door Is Definitely Open'

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons plans to go 'outside my comfort zone' to improve in 2020.

Mark Wogenrich

The Penn State Week in Review

Miss and Penn State football news this week? We've got you linked.

Mark Wogenrich

Watch: Penn State Recruit Christian Veilleux Earns Elite 11 Invite

Check out film of Penn State quarterback recruit Christian Veilleux, who is among 20 finalists at this year's Elite 11 quarterback finals.

Mark Wogenrich

Who should Penn State play in future non-conference games?

Virginia Tech, Auburn and West Virginia are on Penn State's future schedules. So who's next?

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Could Address National Anthem Procedure This Fall

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said he would 'personally empower' student-athletes to express themselves.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Annual Lift for Life Event Canceled

Uplifting Athletes cancels all Lift for Life events this summer, plans return in 2021.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Jason Nolf is Ready to Rumble Again

Penn State's Jason Nolf will wrestle Jordan Oliver at Rumble on the Rooftop in Chicago.

Mark Wogenrich