Paul Posluszny, LaVar Arrington Nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

Steve Wisniewski joins the former Penn State linebackers on the Hall of Fame ballot.

Penn State linebackers Paul Posluszny and LaVar Arrington joined lineman Steve Wisniewski on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation on Wednesday announced the 2022 ballot for induction into the Hall Fame. It includes 177 players and 40 coaches. Two of Penn State's greatest linebackers are among them.

Arrington was a two-time first-team All-American at Penn State, winning the Butkus and Bednarik awards in 1999. He also finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting that season.

In 1998, Arrington was the first sophomore to be named Big Ten defensive player of the year. Washington selected Arrington No. 2 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft.

LaVar Arrington

Posluszny also was a two-time first-team All-American and is one of only two players to win the Bednarik Award twice as college football's top defensive player. Posluszny, who also won the Butkus Award in 2005, ranks second on Penn State's career list for tackles (372). Buffalo selected Posluszny in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

Wisniewski has been nominated every year since 2010. He was a first-team All-American guard in 1988 and a second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 1989.

Twenty-four Penn State players and coaches have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Quarterback Kerry Collins was the most recent to be inducted in 2018.

Former Penn State quarterback Glenn Killinger, who was inducted as a player in 1971, is nominated in the coaching division. Killinger is the winningest coach in West Chester University history.

Penn State is one of seven programs with three players on the ballot, which is the maximum number of nominees.

The 2022 Hall of Fame class will be announced early next year. It will be inducted in December 2022 at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Read more

Penn State debuts at No. 5 in SI All-American's team rankings

The story behind James Franklin's viral skateboarding video

Penn State's Beaver Stadium returning to full capacity in 2021