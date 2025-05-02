Pennsylvania Linebacker Commits to Penn State's 2026 Recruiting Class
Penn State continued its recent hot streak of commitments Friday, as 4-star linebacker Terry Wiggins joined the Nittany Lions' 2026 recruiting class. Wiggins announced his decision on social media.
Wiggins became the fifth player to commit to Penn State in the past six weeks, extending a spring run that included fellow Pennsylvania prospect Peyton Falzone, a quarterback at Nazareth High. Wiggins is a 4-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and a top-10 player in Pennsylvania. With Wiggins' decision, Penn State has received commitments from five of the state's top-10 players, according to 247Sports.
Wiggins (listed at 6-3, 205 pounds) is a top-300 player nationally, according to 247Sports. Before committing, he had scheduled official visits to Syracuse and Cincinnati in addition to Penn State. He also has made an official visit to Kentucky. Further, Wiggins has received offers from Pitt, Minnesota and Maryland, among others.
Penn State's 2026 recruiting class has been a fast-riser in the national rankings through its run of spring commitments. The Nittany Lions have added six players to the class since late March, with Wiggins kicking off May with another important decision.
Following Wiggins' decision, Penn State's 2026 recruiting class moved up two spots to No. 5 in the 247Sports Composite. Penn State has 14 players committed to the class.