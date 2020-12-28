Future Penn State Quarterback Named Pennsylvania Player of the Year

Quarterback Beau Pribula guided Central York to a 10-1 record and a spot in the Pennsylvania Class 6A championship game during a season in which he threw an astonishing 34 touchdown passes. That garnered Pribula a major statewide award.

The state's high school football coaches named Pribula as the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select player of the year in Class 6A, the state's biggest division. Pribula won the award in a fiercely competitive field that included fellow quarterback Kyle McCord, an Ohio State recruit whose St. Joseph's Prep team defeated Central York in the state final.

Pribula threw for 2,140 yards and 34 touchdowns, dominating District 3 competition as a junior. He also rushed for 403 yards and 12 touchdowns, making him responsible for 46 scores on the season.

Pribula has a lively arm, particularly on deep balls, and runs through and away from tacklers. He's 6-2, 200 pounds, with room to grow, and a prime fit for Penn State coordiantor Kirk Ciarrocca's offense.

As a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, Pribula is part of a 2022 Penn State class that ranks third nationally.

