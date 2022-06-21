Penn State's 2023 Recruiting Class Continues Climbing Toward the Top

Tomarrion Parker, a 4-star defensive lineman from Alabama, joined Penn State's 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, inching the group closer to the No. 1 ranking nationally.

Parker announced his commitment on social media.

Parker is the nation's eighth-ranked defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and a top-10 player in a deep class from Alabama. Parker helped Central-Phenix City High to the Class 7A state title game last season. He was named first-team all-state after making 75 tackles, 23 for losses, and 15 sacks, according to al.com.

Parker (6-4, 255) had taken unofficial visits recently to Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Michigan State. He also received an offer this year from Deion Sanders at Jackson State.

Parker is the 14th player to commit to Penn State's 2023 class and the third-highest ranked of the group. He also is the highest-ranked defensive player in Penn State's class so far, according to 247Sports.

With Parker's commitment, Penn State's 2023 class improved to No. 3 in the 247Sports national rankings behind Notre Dame and Ohio State. The Buckeyes jumped ahead of Penn State following the recent commitments of 5-star receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate.

