Skip to main content

Penn State's 2023 Recruiting Class Continues Climbing Toward the Top

Tomarrion Parker, a highly recruited defensive lineman from Alabama, joins the impressive 2023 class.

Tomarrion Parker, a 4-star defensive lineman from Alabama, joined Penn State's 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, inching the group closer to the No. 1 ranking nationally.

Parker announced his commitment on social media.

Parker is the nation's eighth-ranked defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and a top-10 player in a deep class from Alabama. Parker helped Central-Phenix City High to the Class 7A state title game last season. He was named first-team all-state after making 75 tackles, 23 for losses, and 15 sacks, according to al.com.

Parker (6-4, 255) had taken unofficial visits recently to Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Michigan State. He also received an offer this year from Deion Sanders at Jackson State.

Parker is the 14th player to commit to Penn State's 2023 class and the third-highest ranked of the group. He also is the highest-ranked defensive player in Penn State's class so far, according to 247Sports.

With Parker's commitment, Penn State's 2023 class improved to No. 3 in the 247Sports national rankings behind Notre Dame and Ohio State. The Buckeyes jumped ahead of Penn State following the recent commitments of 5-star receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More

New York's top-ranked player commits to Penn State

Sean Clifford joins an elite group of quarterbacks at the Manning Passing Academy

Meet Penn State's newest resident of St1xC1ty

How to support Brandon Short's foundation honoring his late daughter

What's trending at Penn State?

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

In This Article (1)

Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Quarterback Sean Clifford
Football

Sean Clifford Joins an Elite Group at the Manning Passing Academy

By Mark Wogenrich9 hours ago
KSFoundation_Full_Logo (002)
Football

How to Support Brandon Short's Foundation Honoring His Late Daughter

By Mark Wogenrich18 hours ago
Penn State 2022 Blue-White Game
Football

What's Trending at Penn State?

By Mark WogenrichJun 20, 2022
James Franklin celebrates 2
Football

New York's Top-Ranked Player Commits to Penn State

By Mark WogenrichJun 17, 2022
Micah Parsons 4
Football

Meet Penn State's Newest Resident of 'St1xC1ty'

By Mark WogenrichJun 17, 2022
Clifford Outback Bowl 2
Football

Penn State Q&A, Part 2: What Is Sean Clifford's Ceiling This Season?

By Mark WogenrichJun 17, 2022
Penn State's Sean Clifford and Mike Yurcich
Football

Penn State Q&A: Manny Diaz Acclimatizes, Mike Yurcich Is Humbled

By Mark WogenrichJun 16, 2022
Penn State quarterback commit Marcus Stokes
Football

Quarterback Marcus Stokes Aims for the Top at Elite 11

By Mark WogenrichJun 15, 2022