Top Penn State Prospects De'Jahn Warren Commits to Georgia

Penn State has had success recruiting players from Lackawanna College, the northeast Pennsylvania school that fields one of the nation's top junior college football programs.

But on Monday, De'Jahn Warren, an All-American defensive back for the Falcons, announced that he has committed to Georgia's 2021 recruiting class. Warren announced his decision on Twitter.

Warren chose Georgia over Penn State and Maryland, an intriguing decision considering the proximity factors. Warren originally is from Hyattsville, Md., and played last season at Lackawanna, which has forged a strong relationship recently with Penn State.

The Lions currently have five former Lackawanna College players on their roster. That includes newcomers Norval Black and Ji'Ayir Brown in the 2020 recruiting class.

Jaquan Brisker entered the since-postponed 2020 season as a contender to start at safety and was a member of Bruce Feldman's 2020 college football "Freaks" list, while Anthony Whigan is an offensive lineman who redshirted last season.

Penn State also has a walk-on punter from Lackawanna in Bradley King.

"We really feel like we are blessed and fortunate to have a program like Lackawanna Junior College in our own state," Penn State coach James Franklin said in December. "How they have won, how the academic course work at Lackawanna transfers into Penn State, obviously, there's a lot of familiarity there."

College Football American named Warren a first-team safety on its preseason All-American team. Warren led Lackawanna with five interceptions and six pass breakups last year. The Falcons went 10-1 and reached the NJCAA national championship game.

Lackawanna recently canceled its 2020 fall season, meaning Warren's next game will be with Georgia.

