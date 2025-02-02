Two Penn State Football Games Make ESPN's Top 100 List of 2024
Penn State football's 2024 season, though it ended with a bitter loss, produced a host of memorable moments. There was the season-opening win at West Virginia, the comeback at Wisconsin, the drive at Minnesota and the first College Football Playoff game at Beaver Stadium. Two pick-6s in a playoff game? Unrepeatable.
Now, ESPN's Bill Connelly has released his list of college football's top 100 games of the 2024-25 season. Penn State lands in two spots, including one of the year's top-5 games. Well, it was for one fan base at least. Which Penn State games does Connelly highlight? Here's a look.
No. 28: Penn State 33, USC 30 (OT): This marked the beginning of tight end Tyler Warren's transformation from Big Ten standout to national superstar. Warren caught 17 passes for 224 yards, the former a Penn State single-game record, and made the most outrageout play of the game. Or two plays on the same play.
Warren snapped the ball to then-backup quarterback Beau Pribula, who pitched to fellow quarterback Drew Allar, who launched the ball downfield back to Warren. The tight end then outleaped a USC defensive back in single coverage for the defining play of his highlight-reel season.
But this game meant more to Penn State's season than the beginning of a Heisman Trophy campaign. The Nittany Lions were 5-0 and ranked fourth in the AP Poll at the time, facing a desperate USC that that had just lost its second game. The Trojans took a 14-point halftime lead, stunning Penn State with a 75-yard touchdown run by the Quinten Joyner and a promising half from the gifted Woody Marks. But Penn State largely quieted USC's offense in the second half, and safety Jaylen Reed made a huge interception.
Allar shook off two interceptions to lead a fourth-quarter scoring drive, converting a pair of 4th-and-long passes to Julian Fleming for his biggest catches of the season. Kicker Ryan Barker did the Steph Curry "sleep" move after making the winning field goal in overtime, and Reed left the field in tears.
"I was so overwhelmed just with how proud I am," Reed said after the game. "It was more of a quiet cry. I’m the type of guy who’s always poking everybody else and making sure they don’t cry. It got to me. It just happened. Stuff like that, winning that type of game, gutsy game like that, made me super happy."
No. 4: Notre Dame 27, Penn State 24: Connelly writes that the Orange Bowl was a "slow burn," building from a defensive standoff into a game in which the teams combined for 31 fourth-quarter points. Penn State fans began dreaming every so slightly of Atlanta after the Nittany Lions took a 10-0 lead, and Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard left the game late in the first half. But the Fighting Irish kicked a before-halftime field goal (dodging a fumble in the process) and then score 24 points in the second half. The last sting came when Notre Dame's Christian Gray intercepted Allar with 33 seconds remaining, setting up the winning field goal.
Penn State's locker room struggled to process the loss, and no one is ready to call that a top-5 game of the season. However, the Nittany Lions also have turned the page to the 2025 season, which ESPN's Connelly predicts could be a huge one for Penn State.
