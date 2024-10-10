USC Trojans Scouting Report: The View From Los Angeles
The USC Trojans host Penn State on Saturday in a regular-season home game for the first time since 1991, pairing two national brands as Big Ten opponents for the first time. USC already has learned a few hard lessons about the conference, falling in road games at Michigan and Minnesota, but has history upsetting a top-five team conference opponent at home.
USC last hosted an AP top-4 team in 2015, when No. 3 Utah visited the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The unranked Trojans won that Pac-12 game 42-24. No. 4 Penn State brings a 5-0 record to the Coliseum for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
So, what to expect from the unpredictable Trojans? We asked Kyron Samuels, a former college and professional football player who covers the team for USC Trojans on SI. Samuels goes behind-the-scenes for a scouting report of USC.
Question: USC coach Lincoln Riley has said that the Trojans are a few plays from being 5-0. Do you agree?
Kyron Samuels: Yes, coach Riley’s statement is true. However, that’s precisely the issue. His teams seem to always be a few plays away from achieving their ultimate goals. The unique part about the losses this season is, there’s no individual group to isolate for critique. While the team undoubtedly has improved from last season in many areas, they’ve collectively found a way to lose games at the end.
Question: What have quarterback Miller Moss' strengths and weaknesses been this season?
Kyron Samuels: Miller Moss’ strengths are evident. He’s mostly accurate, tough as nails in the pocket and has made timely throws for Trojans. He shouldn’t be characterized as athletic, but he’s shifty enough to create a bit off script and extend plays. His weaknesses are evident as well. Moss doesn’t have a weak arm, but he doesn’t have high-end arm talent, either. Driving throws can be an issue, especially when he’s on the move.
Question: Who are USC's offensive players Penn State should be wary of most?
Kyron Samuels: Running back Woody Marks, wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Zachariah Branch and wide receiver/tight end Duce Robinson. Marks is a steady workhorse who does a great job fighting through the line of scrimmage and making one cut. The receiving corps is very much different in terms of their skill sets, but they all pose serious threats for defensive coordinators to scheme against.
Question: How would you characterize first-year coordinator D'Anton Lynn's defense this season?
Kyron Samuels: Lynn has run both 4-2-5 and base 3-4 defenses. The strengths are the versatility they provide in terms of adjusting in-game, the fits in the run game, and the ability to send blitz or pressure looks without compromising numbers on coverage behind it. To be honest, there aren’t many holes schematically. Injuries, lack of depth, and miscommunication in critical moments have hurt the Trojans’ defense. Overall? They’ve been about as good as you could ask.
Question: Where is USC most sturdy and most vulnerable?
Kyron Samuels: USC is most sturdy in their tackling ability and their run game. One of the biggest areas of improvement for the Trojans has been their open-field tackling. Offensively, their two best backs (Marks and Quinten Joyner) average 5.8 and 7.9 yards per carry. They’ve been efficient and effective running the ball. Will they finally lean into it more? Who knows? The Trojans are most vulnerable at the offensive tackle position. Simply put, they cannot protect quarterback Miller Moss. Defensively, just lean on them for four quarters. They’re an improved bunch, but they’ve lacked the necessary depth and have proven they’ll wear down late in games.
