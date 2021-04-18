WATCH: Highlights from Penn State spring football practice

Penn State clipped some of the best action from Saturday's practice at Beaver Stadium. Watch it here.

Penn State introduced some of its new offense to the world April 17 at Beaver Stadium, holding a session of spring football practice that was open to some fans. The Lions will conclude spring drills April 23 with a practice for the seniors under the lights at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State Athletics released the above video showcasing some of the best action from practice. It offers clips of all four quarterbacks, including true freshman Christian Veilleux, and some nice catches from the receivers.

Check out the video above, courtesy of Penn State Athletics.

Read more

Drew Hartlaub entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in January. On Saturday, Jack Ham told Hartlaub he is on scholarship

James Franklin details the highs and lows of spring practice

PHOTOS: Click through a gallery from Saturday's practice at Beaver Stadium

James Franklin tells an interesting spring recruiting story

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.