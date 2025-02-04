Why Saquon Barkley and Penn State Football Were the 'Perfect Fit'
A few weeks back, after Saquon Barkley did something else astonishing, two of his earliest mentors began texting each other. "Our guy's special," Sean Spencer, the former Penn State football assistant coach, said to Bob Hartman, the Whitehall High athletic director. "You were a big part of that," Hartman responded.
On Sunday, which happens to be his 28th birthday, Barkley will carry pieces of Whitehall and Penn State to Super Bowl 59, where the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Kansas Chiefs. The running back is having an MVP year for the Eagles, setting the franchise's single-season rushing record and becoming the centerpiece of not only a team but also a city and region. The season has been more than a decade in the making, forged at a high school in eastern Pennsylvania that developed him for a college football program in central Pennsylvania that built him for the NFL and Philadelphia. And now, everyone wants to know where and how Barkley began his career.
So six days before the Super Bowl, Whitehall High School held an informal Saquon Barkley Media Day, giving local, regional and national outlets access to the weight room where Barkley flourished, the locker room where he led the Zephyrs and the hallway where he signed a high school photo as part of an art project (Barkley signed it with a "We Are!" and his Penn State No. 26). Barkley can win the school's seventh Super Bowl ring, joining Matt Millen (with four) and Dan Koppen (two). But even the coaches and teachers who helped cast the mold that Barkley would become look back now in wonder.
"If anybody in this room tells you they thought then that he'd be the best running back in the NFL, they're lying," said Hartman, whose kids Barkley occasionally babysat. "The reality was, he was going to go to Penn State, play for four or five years and have a shot at the NFL. And then he blew up. His freshman year, right out of the gate, he started doing amazing things. And they just got more amazing."
This week marks a milestone 10th anniversary for Barkley and Penn State. On Feb. 4, 2015, Barkley signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Nittany Lions, representing one of the early hallmark recruiting victories of Penn State coach James Franklin's tenure. The year before, Franklin had called Barkley on Signing Day after conducting an ESPN interview about his first recruiting class. Franklin told Barkley that "he's not taking no for an answer."
Committed to Rutgers at the time, Barkley flipped to Penn State about two weeks later. He did so almost reluctantly — not about saying yes to Penn State but about ultimately saying no to Rutgers.
"Saquon is a pretty loyal person, so he was asking a lot of questions: 'Do you think it would a terrible thing for me to decommit from Rutgers?'" said Tim Cunningham, Whitehall High's wrestling coach who was among Barkley's core group of advisers. "And everybody in his support system said, 'No, you've got to do what's best for Saquon.' And at that point in time, if you remember, Penn State was climbing out of a hole there. His goal was to get Penn State back on the map."
At Whitehall, they recall that time fondly now. But then, it was chaos. Barkley's commitment to Penn State merely kicked open the recruiting door. Hartman sifted through message after message from coaches wanting to visit. Brian Gilbert, then Whitehall High's football coach, became Barkley's spokesman. Coaches called daily, hourly. Brian Kelly of Notre Dame rang often. Michigan requested a last-minute visit. Coaches from the SEC called and said, "It's the SEC!" Gilbert's most vivid memory involves Urban Meyer, then the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, who had just won the 2014 national championship.
"I said, 'Saquon, just so you know, it's Urban Meyer.' And he's like, 'Nope, tell him I'm staying at Penn State,'" Gilbert said. "So I have that conversation with Urban Meyer. He says, 'Do you know who you're talking to? This is Ohio State.' He did not like the fact that I wouldn't let him talk to Saquon. It was an eye-opening time."
Amid all this, Penn State was ever-present at Whitehall. Spencer, then the Nittany Lions' defensive line coach, and Charles Huff, then the team's running backs coach, had de facto office space at the school. They visited Whitehall often during the established recruiting periods. Barkley also had an open line to Franklin, who became more than a coach.
"James Franklin had an incredible impact on Saquon as a person," Hartman said. "James Franklin was not only a coach but a mentor. When he was ready to buy his first house, Saquon was texting coach Franklin about mortgages and things like that. That's what mentors do. I can't speak highly enough about what coach Franklin does. He's the right guy. I love him to death. I don't care if he ever wins a national title. I know that's not what a lot of people care about, but this guy has changed kids, and that's what's important."
Barkley, who nearly quit football as a Whitehall freshman, found weightlifting as his re-entry point to the game. He blossomed through the weight room into a three-sport star as a senior. But, as Gilbert said, Barkley needed Penn State to take the next step.
"He was just an experiment waiting to happen," Gilbert said. "He already had the athletic ability, the drive and the hard work. Penn State had the training, the nutrition, all the programs to help him succeed."
"Penn State was a perfect fit for Saquon," Cunningham added. "Their coaching staff took care of him, helped him grow as an athlete and a person, because he grew a lot while he was at Penn State."
Franklin remains in touch with the Whitehall staff, and they still reflect on that time. Like in 2015, Barkley's freshman season, when he leaped onto the college football scene with his first college football leap against Buffalo. Barkley did that in high school, too, where it was a penalty. So after leaping over the Buffalo defender, Barkley took himself out of the game.
"Coach Franklin and I were talking the other day, and we reminisced about that one," Gilbert said. "He just went over and stood by coach Franklin, and [Franklin] said, 'What are you doing?' Saquon's like, 'I'm sorry, I just cost us a penalty.' And coach Franklin says, 'Just get back in there. It's college. It's not a penalty.'"
Added Cunningham, "I mean, he still loves Penn State. He still talks about Penn State, probably more than the NFL."
