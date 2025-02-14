Penn State Signs Volleyball Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley to Contract Extension
Penn State has signed women's volleyball coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley to a contract extension through the 2030 season, retaining the alumnus who has won national championships with the Nittany Lions as a coach and player. Penn State announced the extension Friday, four days after Schumacher-Cawley announced that she had completed chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.
“We are excited to have Katie leading our program for years to come,” Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said in a statement. “She demonstrated remarkable leadership in overcoming challenges this season and served as an outstanding role model for the young women on our team. Her journey has resonated with so many, inspiring those who watched her guide the Nittany Lions. Winning the 2024 NCAA Championship is a testament to the program’s rich history and the bright future ahead for Penn State Women’s Volleyball.”
In her third season as Penn State's head coach, Schumacher-Cawley led the Nittany Lions to their first NCAA title since 2017. Penn State went 35-2, won the Big Ten title and then beat No. 3 Nebraska and No. 4 Louisville, on its home court, for the NCAA championship. Penn State lost the first two sets to Nebraska in the semifinals before rallying for a thrilling victory.
Schumacher-Cawley coached the program while undergoing treatment for breast cancer, a diagnosis she made public during the season. Schumacher-Cawley became the first female head coach to lead a women's volleyball team to the national title.
“I am beyond thrilled and deeply honored to be a part of Penn State,” Schumacher-Cawley said in a statement. “Representing this incredible university, our storied volleyball program, and the passionate Penn State community is a privilege that carries profound meaning to me. The legacy built by those who came before us is the foundation of our success, and it is my responsibility, and our duty to uphold the tradition, pride, and relentless pursuit of excellence that defines this program.
“Penn State volleyball is more than a team; it is a standard, a culture, and a family bound by an unwavering commitment to greatness. Every student-athlete, coach, and staff member who has ever worn Blue & White has contributed to something bigger than themselves, and it is that history, that expectation, that drives us forward. I want to extend great thanks to Dr. Pat Kraft for his unwavering support and belief in me. His trust and vision allow us to continue fostering an environment where student-athletes can grow, push their limits, and achieve excellence — not just on the court but in every aspect of their lives. His leadership and commitment to this program make it possible
for us to strive for more every single day.”
Schumacher-Cawley was a two-time All-American at Penn State playing for head coach Russ Rose and was part of the program's first national-championship team in 1999. She served as an assistant for Rose for four seasons before becoming head coach in 2022 after Rose retired. Schumacher-Cawley has led Penn State to the NCAA Tournament three times, continuing the program's streak of 44 consecutive tournament appearances.
“As we move forward, I remain dedicated to honoring the past while relentlessly pursuing the future,” Schumacher-Cawley said in a statement. “This program is built on heart, hard work, and the relentless pursuit of being the very best, and I am committed to leading with that same passion. The standard here is high — and rightfully so. Together, we will continue to embrace the challenge, push boundaries, and represent Penn State with pride, strength, and an unshakable commitment to excellence. I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”
