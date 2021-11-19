Penn State Wrestling Resumes its Rec Hall Sellout Streak

Penn State defeats Army West Point before its first home crowd in nearly two years.

The No. 2 Penn State wrestling team resumed its Rec Hall sellout streak Thursday night, defeating Army West Point 32-7 before an announced crowd of 6,472.

Penn State, which has wrestled in front of 56 consecutive sellout crowds at home, welcomed fans back to Rec Hall for the first time since Feb. 23, 2020. Coach Cael Sanderson said his staff thought some of the younger wrestlers were nervous competing in front of fans again.

"I thought it was quiet," Sanderson told reporters at Rec Hall after the match. "I was like, 'We've gotta get some noisemakers and plant some rowdy fans out there.' But it's good. I think people are excited to get back into Rec Hall."

The Lions improved to 3-0 behind bonus-point victories from Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Carter Starocci (174), Aaron Brooks (184), Max Dean (197) and Greg Kerkvliet (285). Kerkvliet was named the Big Ten's wrestler of the week Nov. 16.

Sanderson said that returning national champ Nick Lee did not wrestle because he "tweaked something" recently but will return soon.

"I think we wrested fine; I don't think we wrestled out of our minds or anything," Cael Sanderson said. "... We've just got to keep getting better as we press forward during the season."

Penn State returns to action Dec. 3 against Penn at The Palestra.

Penn State 32, Army West Point 7

125: Baylor Shunk (Penn State) dec. Ryan Chauvin 8-4.

133: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) tech. fall Dominic Carone 26-11 (6:36).

141: No. 29 Corey Shie (Army) dec. Brandon Meredith 5-2.

149: No. 27 Beau Bartlett (Penn State) dec. No. 20 P.J. Ogunsanya 3-1 SV.

157: No. 32 Markus Hartman (Army) dec. Terrell Barraclough 9-0

165: No. 32 Creighton Edsell (Penn State) dec. Christian Hunt 4-3.

174: No. 1 Carter Starocci (Penn State) tech. fall Clayton Fielden 23-5 (6:56).

184: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) dec. No. 28 Brad Laughlin 21-7.

197: No. 4 Max Dean (Penn State) tech. fall No. 21 J.T. Brown 17-1 (6:49).

285: No. 5 Greg Kerkvliet (Penn State) dec. Brandon Phillips 14-3.

