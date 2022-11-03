Skip to main content

John Hugley, William Jeffress to Miss Pitt's Season Opener with Injuries

The Pitt Panthers will be without their leading returning scorer in the season opener.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will open the 2022-23 season without two key players when they open the regular season in five days against UT Martin. 

Forwards John Hugley - last season's leading scorer and rebounder - and William Jeffress will not be available for the season opener, head coach Jeff Capel said following a 92-53 exhibition win over Edinboro. Capel said he does not know how long the two players will be out for, but that he would know more prior to the first tip-off next week. 

Jeffress suffered a foot injury in mid-September and was expected to miss six weeks, the program said. This game against Edinboro marked seven weeks since that announcement. Hugley reportedly suffered a knee injury in early October. Capel had been hopeful they'd get Hugley back in time for the season opener, but that is not the case anymore.

