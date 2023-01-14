Pitt at Georgia Tech Live Feed: Panthers Seek Rebound on Road

The Pitt Panthers stayed down south after falling to No. 24 Duke and turned their attention to Georgia Tech.

ATLANTA -- The Pitt Panthers will have to do something they haven't in a long time this afternoon. They haven't lost consecutive games in more than two months. They rattled off 10 wins in 11 tries after falling to West Virginia, Michigan and VCU early in the season and will try pull off a similar feat to get back on track after dropping two straight to Clemson and Duke.

Pitt, who's struggled away from the Petersen Events Center, will have to do it against a scrappy Georgia Tech team that is 8-2 at home, but fighting to get out of the ACC cellar.

Matchup: Pitt at Georgia Tech

Time: 3:00 P.M. ET

Where: McCammish Pavillion

How to Watch: ACC Network

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Stephen: Pitt is sticking with their usual starting lineup against the Yellow Jackets - Nelly Cummings, Greg Elliot, Jamarius Burton, Blake Hinson and Fede Federiko.

Georgia Tech sends Lance Terry, Dallan Coleman, Miles Kelly, Jalon Moore and Rodney Howard out as their starting five.

Stephen: In case you missed it: John Hugley announced earlier today that he would sit out the remainder of the season to "invest in healing both physically and mentally".

Stephen: Pitt's experience and resiliancy - two things the Panthers have boasted as their calling cards this season - will have to be on full display today against the Yellow Jackets. The Panthers passed the toughest four-gae stretch of their schedule with great marks but still have a long way to go before they reach their lofty goals.

Whether Pitt can pull out of this two-game skid to beat an opponent they are decidedly better than or will fall back into the poor habits of a team desperate for wins will tell if they are really a contender to make the postseason.

