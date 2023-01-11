Pitt at Duke Live Feed: Panthers Chase Historic Win on Hallowed Ground

The Pitt Panthers will attempt to win in one of the sport's most venerable venues for the first time in 43 years.

PITTSBURGH -- It's February 1979. Jimmy Carter is president and the oil crisis has caused the cost of gas to skyrocket to the unaffordable height of 88 cents per gallon. It is a tough time for many Americans, but not for the Pitt Panthers, who had just pulled off a last-second victory over the Duke Blue Devils at the vaunted Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Soak it up, Panther fans because it won't happen again.

It's been 43 years since Pitt beat Duke on their home turf in Durham, North Carolina. Now the Panthers have returned to those hallowed grounds, seeking not just a historic victory over the No. 24 Blue Devils, but a bounce-back win after dropping their first ACC contest to Clemson last weekend.

Matchup: Pitt at No. 24 Duke

Time: 7:00 P.M. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium

How to Watch: ACC Network

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Live Game Chat

Come chat with our Inside the Panthers team. Stephen Thompson will share their thoughts and news, and any highlights from the game. Tweet at us at @InsidePitt to have your thoughts and reactions shared in the feed.

Stephen: John Hugley did not make the trip to Durham tonight, according to Pitt. He did not play in the past five games for personal reasons, but this absence for illness. He stayed at home to rest up.

Stephen: The question used to be, "Can Pitt get any momentum going?" Now the question is, "Can Pitt sustain any momentum?"

It's clear at this point that the 2022-23 Panthers are different from the four other squads Jeff Capel has coached in Oakland, but just how different remains to be seen. "Handling success" is a theme of Pitt basketball that stretches back to when Capel's first team started 2018 6-0 and carried through the up and down (but mostly down) seasons since.

We've seen Pitt respond to losses by rattling two separate five-game win streaks off this season and capitalize on some momentum by beating Carolina and Virginia. But this is a different animal. Winning on the road against an opponent this talented would indicate this team is built for the long-haul, with the proven depth and experience common in teams that don't just win some games but win when it matters.

Don't get distracted by what Duke is or isn't this season - this is the toughest test the Panthers have faced so far and we'll learn a lot about them tonight.

