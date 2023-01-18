Pitt at Louisville Live Feed: Avoiding Trap Game

PITTSBURGH -- Louisville, Kentucky has not been kind to the Pitt Panthers over the years. They've dropped 11 straight to the Louisville Cardinals in that city and will try to break that streak when they visit the KFC Yum! Center for another road ACC contest.

Matchup: Pitt at Louisville

Time: 7:00 P.M. ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center

How to Watch: ACC Network

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Live Game Chat

Come chat with our Inside the Panthers team. Stephen Thompson will share their thoughts and news, and any highlights from the game. Tweet at us at @InsidePitt to have your thoughts and reactions shared in the feed.

Stephen: Waiting for the starting lineups to be announced has become a formality for Pitt at this season. The same starting five that has opened 15 of the Panthers' 18 games - Nelly Cummings, Greg Elliot, Jamarius Burton, Blake Hinson and Fede Federiko - will start against Louisville.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals will send El Ellis, Mike James, Sydney Curry, Kamari Lands and Jae'Lyn Withers to the floor first.

Stephen:

Stephen: The Cardinals have continued losing as of late, but they've been more competitive in their last three contests against Syracuse, Wake Forest, Clemson and North Carolina and redshirt freshman Michael James has been a huge part of that. The former top-100 recruit is averaging 17 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from 3-point range and 48.9% from inside the arc over his past four contests.

He's a tough cover at 6'6 and 195 pounds with the skills to score from all over the floor. I'd assume either Jamarius Burton or Blake Hinson get the first crack at guarding him. Their length will be key to running him off the perimeter and into the teeth of Pitt's interior defense.

