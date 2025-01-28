Pitt Moves Up in Recent Bracketology
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers ended a recent losing streak with a win over Syracuse, which helped them move up in recent bracketology.
The win ended a four-game losing skid, as Pitt suffered a blowout 76-47 defeat to then ranked No. 4 Duke on the road on Jan. 7, a close 82-78 defeat to Louisville at home on Jan. 11, ending a 15-game winning streak at the Petersen Events Center, a road loss, 82-70 to Florida State on Jan. 15 and an overtime home loss to Clemson, 78-75 at home on Jan. 18.
Joe Lunardi of ESPN improved Pitt's NCAA Tournament standing, from "Last Four In" to "Last Four Byes" after their recent victory.
He put them as a No. 10 seed, facing No. 7 seed St. John's, an at-large out of the Big East, in the First Round of the East Region at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., with NC State as hosts. The victor would battle the winner of No. 2 Floirda, an at-large bid out of the SEC, vs. No. 15 Norfolk State, the automatic qualifier in the MEAC.
The Field of 68 also pitted the Panthers and the Red Storm against each other in the First Round, but with the Panthers as a No. 11 seed and the Red Storm as a No. 6 seed in the South Region.
The victor of Pitt vs. St. John's would face the winner of No. 3 Texas A&M, an at-large bid out of the SEC, and No. 14 Northern Colorado, the automatic qualifier out of the Big Sky.
Mike DeCourcy of Fox Sports still has Pitt on the bubble as well, placing them in the "Last Four In," He has them as No. 11 seed, going up against No. 11 Texas, an at-large bid out of the SEC, in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.
The winner of that game would face St. John's in the First Round in the Midwest Region.
Joe Rexrode of The Athletic gave Pitt their highest ranking in his bracketology. He placed them as a No. 9 seed, going up against No. 8 Maryland, an at-large bid out of the Big Ten, in the First Round at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. with Kentucky as hosts, in First Round in the South Region.
The winner would face either No. 1 Auburn, the No. 1 overall seed and automatic qualifier out of the SEC, or the winner of the First Four matchup at the No. 16 seed of Omaha, the automatic qualifier out of the Summit League, vs. Little Rock, the automatic qualifier from the Sun Belt.
Pitt has a crucial game against North Carolina at home, which they'll need to win to avoid dropping back down to "Last Four In", according to Lunardi.
