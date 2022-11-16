Pitt vs Michigan Live Feed: Big Game in Big Apple

The Pitt Panthers are in Brooklyn to take on a top-20 Michigan squad.

NEW YORK -- The Pitt Panthers are seeking a bounce-back win as they take on No. 20 Michigan in their first game away from home this season. They'll try to wash the sour taste of a loss to West Virginia out of their mouths by capturing the first win over a top-25 team for this program since February 2021.

Game Information

Matchup: Pitt vs. Michigan

Time: 6:00 P.M. ET

Where: Barclays Center

How to Watch: ESPNU

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Come chat with our Inside the Panthers team. Stephen Thompson will share their thoughts and news, and any highlights from the game. Tweet at us at @InsidePitt to have your thoughts and reactions shared in the feed.

Stephen: Early reports from the Barclays Center indicate that Pitt's star center John Hugley is in uniform and testing out his previously injured knee prior to tip-off against the Wolverines.

Head coach Jeff Capel said earlier in the week that Hugley, last year's leading scorer and rebounder who sat out the first two games of the year, was on track to play with a minutes restriction. I wrote this morning about how key Hugley is to this matchup for the Panthers.

