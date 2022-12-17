Pitt vs North Florida Live Feed: Panthers Playing Hugley-less

The Pitt Panthers will be without John Hugley this afternoon against North Florida.

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have one game standing in between them and the true start of ACC play against Syracuse. But they can’t overlook a North Florida team who’s poor record has been deflated by some stiff competition.

Game Information

Matchup: North Florida at Pitt

Time: 1:00 P.M. ET

Where: Petersen Events Center

How to Watch: ACC Network

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Live Game Chat

Come chat with our Inside the Panthers team. Stephen Thompson will share their thoughts and news, and any highlights from the game. Tweet at us at @InsidePitt to have your thoughts and reactions shared in the feed.

Stephen: The Panthers will be without star forward John Hugley for personal reasons, the team announced about an hour prior to tip off. Expect Fede Federico to start and play the bull of the minutes in the front court this afternoon.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Brimming With Confidence Built by Brutal Brooklyn Trip

Florida Transfer Donovan McMillon Commits to Pitt

Pitt WR Coach Tiquan Underwood Visits with Texas A&M Transfer Yulkeith Brown

Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Pitt Target Dante Cephas Refutes Transfer Commitment Claims

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Earns Historic Unanimous All-American Status