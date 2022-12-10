Pitt vs Sacred Heart Live Feed: Get Right Game at Home

The Pitt Panthers hope to get back on track against Sacred Heart.

PITTSBURGH -- Two days after felling to Vanderbilt on the road, the Pitt Panthers return home to round out their non-conference schedule. Sacred Heart is on deck, North Florida after them before ACC play begins in earnest up at Syracuse. The Panthers will look to pick up a couple of wins and fine tune somethings before trekking to face the Orange.

Game Information

Matchup: Sacred Heart at Pitt

Time: 3:30 P.M. ET

Where: Petersen Events Center

How to Watch: ACC Network

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Live Game Chat

Stephen: With John Hugley struggling, Fede Federiko will start at the five for Pitt this afternoon. Nike Sibande is also making his first start of the year in Burton's place. Familiar faces Nelly Cummings, Greg Elliot and Blake Hinson round out the starting lineup.

Sacred Heart will send Joey Reily, Solomon Rasheem, Aidan Carpenter, Bryce Johnson and Nico Galette to the floor first. Rasheem, Reily and Gallette are your players to watch for the Pioneers. All three of them averaged north of 10 points per game.

Stephen: Now’s the time to get right. The Panthers will hope to use KenPom’s No. 294 team as a get-right game after falling by one to Vanderbilt, but they’ll have to do it without a key piece.

Starting senior guard Jamarius Burton will miss this game with knee inflammation. it’s a recurring but not debilitating problem for Burton. They’ll want to keep him fresh for the Syracuse game.

