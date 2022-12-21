Pitt vs Syracuse Live Feed: ACC Play Gets Real

SYRACUSE -- The Pitt Panthers are hoping to start 2-0 in the ACC for the first time under current head coach Jeff Capel. A game against rival Syracuse is the only thing that stands in the way of that and the Panthers will have to figure out how to bust the 2-3 zone, a typically tall order for them.

Game Information

Matchup: Pitt at Syracuse

Time: 9:00 P.M. ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome

How to Watch: ESPNU

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Live Game Chat

Come chat with our Inside the Panthers team. Stephen Thompson will share their thoughts and news, and any highlights from the game. Tweet at us at @InsidePitt to have your thoughts and reactions shared in the feed.

Stephen: Pitt is just 1-6 from 3-point distance but 4-4 from inside the arc. The Panthers trail 10-9 with 14:54 left in the first half. They'll need to tighten up the interior defense, which was so good against North Florida - Syracuse has scored eight of their nine points in the paint.

Stephen: With Hugley sitting for another game, Capel turns to Fede Federiko, who's set a career-high in points in back-to-back games, to start at center. He's joined by Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings, Greg Elliot and Blake Hinson.

Jim Boeheim sends Judah Mintz, Joe Girard, Chris Bell, Jesse Edwards and Benny Williams to the floor first for Syracuse.

Stephen: It doesn't look like John Hugley will suit up tonight. He missed the game against North Flordia for personal reasons. Jeff Capel didn't give many details about what it was.

Stephen: To break the zone, you have to hit shots from the outside. Pitt is as well-equipped to do that as they have been in years. They've got four players shooting north of 35% from the 3-point line but they've also owned the midrange this season. Success in both those areas will serve them well against a Syracuse zone defense that has flustered them frequently ever since Jamie Dixon left.

