Pitt vs Virginia Live Feed: Panthers Defend Undefeated ACC Record

The Pitt Panthers hope to remain undefeated in the ACC tonight after welcoming No. 11 Virginia to the Petersen Events Center.

PITTSBURGH -- Just three undefeated teams remain three games into ACC play and the Pitt Panthers are one of them. But they will put that undefeated conference record on the line against perhaps the best competition they've faced this year.

Another stingy defensive Virginia team is in Pittsburgh tonight, hoping to knock off one of the ACC's surprise front runners in Pitt. The Panthers have lost 12 straight against the Cavaliers dating back to 2017 and will seek to snap that streak in front of a rejuvenated home fan base.

Matchup: No. 11 Virginia at Pitt

Time: 9:00 P.M. ET

Where: Petersen Events Center

How to Watch: ACC Network

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Live Game Chat

Come chat with our Inside the Panthers team. Stephen Thompson will share their thoughts and news, and any highlights from the game. Tweet at us at @InsidePitt to have your thoughts and reactions shared in the feed.

Stephen: John Hugley is in street clothes while the Panthers warm up for the fourth straight game. He hasn’t played since Pitt took on Sacred Heart on December 10.

Stephen:

Stephen: To quote tennis legend, Billy Jean King, "Pressure is a privilege - it only comes to those who earn it."

The Panthers have earned the weight of expectations. After knocking off No. 25 North Carolina last weekend to race out in front of the conference standings, Pitt is teetering on the edge of NCAA Tournament contention and can vault itself firmly into the projected field with it's second top-25 win of the season.

They'll have to go through a Virginia team that this program has not won against since the first year of Kevin Stallings to get there, but will have the benefit of homecourt, where the Panthers are 7-1 this season.

