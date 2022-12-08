Pitt at Vanderbilt Live Feed: Panthers Seeking Historic Win
NASHVILLE -- The Pitt Panthers have one last high-major hurdle to clear before hitting the meat of conference play. The Vanderbilt Commodores stand between Pitt and its first six-game winning streak since head coach Jeff Capel's inaugural year in Pittsburgh.
Game Information
Matchup: Pitt at Vanderbilt
Time: 9:00 P.M. ET
Where: Memorial Gymnasium
How to Watch: SEC Network
How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan
Live Game Chat
Come chat with our Inside the Panthers team. Stephen Thompson will share their thoughts and news, and any highlights from the game. Tweet at us at @InsidePitt to have your thoughts and reactions shared in the feed.
Stephen: These Panthers will have a long way to go before their resume can compare to that of the 2010-2011 team - arguably the best in Pitt history. But they can rival them in one respect - consecutive road wins - with a victory at Vanderbilt tonight.
As the Panthers prepare to take on the Commodores, pay attention to how Jeff Capel rotates his big men. To defend 235-pound seven-footer Liam Roberts, I'm interested to see if Pitt goes with Fede Federiko's size or John Hugley's strength.
