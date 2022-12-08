Skip to main content

Pitt at Vanderbilt Live Feed: Panthers Seeking Historic Win

The Pitt Panthers can enter the same air as the 2011 team if they beat the Commodores.

NASHVILLE -- The Pitt Panthers have one last high-major hurdle to clear before hitting the meat of conference play. The Vanderbilt Commodores stand between Pitt and its first six-game winning streak since head coach Jeff Capel's inaugural year in Pittsburgh. 

Game Information

Matchup: Pitt at Vanderbilt
Time: 9:00 P.M. ET
Where: Memorial Gymnasium 
How to Watch: SEC Network
How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Live Game Chat

Come chat with our Inside the Panthers team. Stephen Thompson will share their thoughts and news, and any highlights from the game. Tweet at us at @InsidePitt to have your thoughts and reactions shared in the feed.

Stephen: These Panthers will have a long way to go before their resume can compare to that of the 2010-2011 team - arguably the best in Pitt history. But they can rival them in one respect - consecutive road wins - with a victory at Vanderbilt tonight. 

As the Panthers prepare to take on the Commodores, pay attention to how Jeff Capel rotates his big men. To defend 235-pound seven-footer Liam Roberts, I'm interested to see if Pitt goes with Fede Federiko's size or John Hugley's strength. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pitt AD Heather Lyke Calls for Uniform Rules Around NIL

Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl

Pitt Offers Florida Transfer, Local Star

Early On, Pitt Playing Best Ball of Jeff Capel Era

Pitt Needs to Counter Vanderbilt's Size with Speed and Execution

Six Transfer Portal Players to Watch for Pitt

Three Positions Pitt Needs to Hit in the Transfer Portal

USATSI_19523032_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt at Vanderbilt Live Feed: Panthers Seeking Historic Win

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17168690_168388034_lowres
News

Pitt AD Heather Lyke Calls for Uniform Laws Around NIL

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19465805_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19242037_168388034_lowres
Recruiting

Pitt Offers Florida Transfer, Local Star

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19335524_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda, DT Calijah Kancey Racking in National Honors

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19503078_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt Needs to Counter Vanderbilt's Size with Speed and Execution

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19446320_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Early On, Pitt Playing Best Ball of Jeff Capel Era

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17144914_168388034_lowres
Football

Six Transfer Portal Players to Watch for Pitt

By Stephen Thompson