Pitt at Vanderbilt Live Feed: Panthers Seeking Historic Win

The Pitt Panthers can enter the same air as the 2011 team if they beat the Commodores.

NASHVILLE -- The Pitt Panthers have one last high-major hurdle to clear before hitting the meat of conference play. The Vanderbilt Commodores stand between Pitt and its first six-game winning streak since head coach Jeff Capel's inaugural year in Pittsburgh.

Game Information

Matchup: Pitt at Vanderbilt

Time: 9:00 P.M. ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium

How to Watch: SEC Network

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Live Game Chat

Come chat with our Inside the Panthers team. Stephen Thompson will share their thoughts and news, and any highlights from the game. Tweet at us at @InsidePitt to have your thoughts and reactions shared in the feed.

Stephen: These Panthers will have a long way to go before their resume can compare to that of the 2010-2011 team - arguably the best in Pitt history. But they can rival them in one respect - consecutive road wins - with a victory at Vanderbilt tonight.

As the Panthers prepare to take on the Commodores, pay attention to how Jeff Capel rotates his big men. To defend 235-pound seven-footer Liam Roberts, I'm interested to see if Pitt goes with Fede Federiko's size or John Hugley's strength.

